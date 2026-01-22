POLICE have taken decisive action to protect vulnerable residents in Bodmin by serving partial closure orders on two properties linked to suspected exploitation.
The orders, served on Tuesday, January 13, will remain in place for three months and restrict access to the properties to the named tenants, police officers, social workers and health professionals only. Anyone found breaching the orders could face a fine, imprisonment, or both.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the action forms part of an ongoing approach to safeguard individuals believed to be at risk of exploitation within their own homes. In both cases, officers identified concerns linked to “cuckooing” – a practice in which criminals take over the home of a vulnerable person and use the property for illegal activity and personal gain.
Inspector Adam Stonehill, who leads the local neighbourhood policing team in Bodmin, said the orders send a clear message to those who target vulnerable people.
“These orders are an important step for us to take action against those who choose to take advantage of others in our community,” he said. “In both cases, the tenants were victims of cuckooing. Our officers will be enforcing these orders and imposing consequences on anyone who should not be there.”
The Bodmin neighbourhood policing team is continuing to work closely with partner agencies to ensure the affected tenants receive appropriate support and protection from further harm.
Inspector Stonehill added: “We take these offences very seriously. Keeping people safe from harm remains at the core of what we do, our team will continue to do all they can to protect vulnerable people from becoming victims of crime.”
Police are also urging the public to remain vigilant and report concerns. Warning signs of exploitation can include increased visitors at unusual hours, unfamiliar vehicles outside a property, changes in the occupant’s behaviour, or a home becoming neglected or damaged.
