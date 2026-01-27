A MAN has been jailed after admitting possession of child abuse images that he created in the 1970s.
Alexander Johnston, 78, of Longmeadow Road, Saltash, was due to stand trial at Cambridge Crown Court but changed his plea on the first day.
Following an investigation led by the constabulary’s Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team, he was sentenced to 51 weeks in prison.
During the sentencing hearing, which took place on Friday, January 9, Johnston was also placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for 10 years.
The incidents occurred between 1976 and 1979 at Bishop’s Stortford College, which at the time had boarding facilities and Johnston was employed as a teacher.
It was heard in court Johnston often plied his victim with alcohol and had created the indecent images that he was found in possession of. Due to the legislation at the time of the offences, Johnston could not be convicted of creating the images.
He kept the images for more than 50 years and officers were able to recover and use these as evidence to bring him to justice.
Detective Constable Jess Berg, from the Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I want to commend the victim for their incredible bravery in coming forward to speak of their experiences of Johnston’s offending, without them he would never have answered for his crimes.
“He is a dangerous sexual predator, someone who took advantage of a position of power for his own sexual gratification. This sentence hopefully paves the way for some closure for our victim, knowing Johnston has been sentenced to time in prison.
“It does not matter how much time has passed; we were able to get this dangerous predator sent to prison for crimes he committed 50 years ago. You will be heard and we will do all we can to ensure justice is served.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.