A SERIAL fly-tipper has been given a custodial sentence after he admitted dumping rubbish in multiple spots around South East Cornwall.
On January 14, 2026, Kirk Robert Bignell, of Lanreath, near Looe, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to seven charges of depositing controlled waste on land without consent (Environmental Protection Act 1990).
Bignell, 50, advertised on social media to collect waste under the names “KB Van and Man” and “Scrap Beez”, despite not having a waste carrier’s licence. Bignell was paid to dispose of various items and then proceeded to leave the waste in multiple spots around East Cornwall.
The dumped items included commercial fridges, furniture, building materials and household waste. Cornwall Council’s Community Protection team tracked the fly-tips back to Bignell. After being charged with six offences, Bignell was caught dumping more waste and was charged with a seventh offence.
The offences took place between July 2023 and July 2024. The court heard at the time of the offences, Bignell was already under a suspended sentence for benefit fraud.
Judge Simon Carr sentenced Bignell to 12 months in prison for depositing controlled waste on land without consent. He also activated Bignell’s previous suspended sentence, ordering him to serve an additional two months in prison.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for Community Safety and Public Protection, said: “We will not tolerate fly-tipping in Cornwall. It puts people and wildlife in danger and costs a significant amount of money to clear, which comes at the cost of taxpayers and private landowners.
“Kirk Bignell did not have a licence to remove waste and showed a total disregard for the law by continuing to dump waste after he had been charged with several offences.
“He fraudulently claimed to be a legitimate waste carrier duping businesses and householders to pay for services that were not delivered.
“I’d like to remind residents and businesses that if they pay to have waste removed, they must use a licensed waste carrier.”
Members of the public can check if a business or individual has a waste carrier’s licence on the Environment Agency website by visiting: environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.