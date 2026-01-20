CAMPAIGNERS fighting to secure more hydrotherapy facilities in Cornwall say there is “clear demand” for the services.
The Friends of Community Hydrotherapy Group launched a survey at the end of last year to establish the level of need for hydrotherapy pools in Cornwall. The group was set up in a bid to reopen the hydrotherapy pool at Polkyth Leisure Centre in St Austell which has been closed for a number of years.
At present there is limited public access to hydrotherapy services in Cornwall with many requiring medical referral. The pool at Polkyth was previously open to all and was reportedly well used before closing.
The survey, which was completed by almost 650 people, found that 96 per cent of respondents believed they would benefit if there was increased hydrotherapy provision in Cornwall and 69 per cent said that they would use such a facility weekly if it was available.
Respondents gave reasons for why they would use the pool with the highest number citing a need to improve their mobility, followed by pain relief and stress relief.
More than half the people surveyed said that they would be willing to pay between £5 and £10 per session to use a hydrotherapy pool and 75 per cent said that they would be willing to travel at least 10 miles to access services.
They survey results are being submitted to Cornwall Council and to GLL, which operates Polkyth Leisure Centre, to urge them to consider reopening the hydrotherapy pool at the St Austell centre. GLL has previously stated that it had closed the facility for financial reasons after claiming that it could no longer afford to keep the site running.
Heather Bishop, a retired physiotherapist who was involved in the original fundraising for Polkyth hydrotherapy pool, said: “We have always said that there is a need and a demand for more, publicly accessible hydrotherapy services in Cornwall and these results demonstrate that.
“Hydrotherapy pools are really important to those who use them and we feel that the pool at Polkyth should be reopened to give people in Cornwall the opportunity to access hydrotherapy.”
Louise Julyan, whose son has previously benefited from using the hydrotherapy pool at Polkyth, added: “I have spoken to many people who desperately want these facilities to help themselves and their loved ones have a better quality of life.
“I hope that Cornwall Council and GLL will consider the survey results carefully and invite them to look at whether they can get this pool reopen again for the people of Cornwall.”
Cornwall councillor Julian German, along with St Austell town councillors Tina Taylor and Richard Whitehouse, have supported the campaign to reopen the hydrotherapy pool and said they were delighted with the response to the survey and humbled to read the powerful testimonies from those who have previously benefited from the Polkyth hydrotherapy pool.
The councillors said they wanted to work positively with Cornwall Council and GLL with the hope of getting the facility reopened.
Both Cornwall Council and GLL have been approached for a comment.
