WORK is progressing on the £2-million lockgate regeneration project at Charlestown Harbour, near St Austell.
The company that runs the heritage harbour gained funding towards replacing the ageing lockgate in 2023 but its plans were disrupted by storms which caused the lockgate to fail and the water in the harbour to drain out.
The ruined lockgate was removed in the autumn and a temporary measure was put in place. Now a new lockgate with a bridge is being constructed
The project is being part funded by the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund with £656,047 coming from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
The remaining cost of the project is being met by the Charlestown Harbour company.