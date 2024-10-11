CONTRACTORS have been working on removing the storm-damaged lock gate at Charlestown Harbour.
The lock gate could no longer keep water in the historic inner harbour after sustaining further damage at the end of September when winds reached up to 60mph.
Water flowed out of the harbour leaving vessels to sit or list on the silt and mud at the UNESCO World Heritage site.
The harbour owners have taken urgent action to address the situation.
Contractors from Teignmouth Maritime Services (TMS) were called in to lower and remove the damaged lock gate to allow vessels to leave the harbour.
They were also going to install a wave attenuation solution to protect the harbour in the short-term from future storm damage.
A spokesperson for Charlestown Harbour Ltd said: “We have been working closely with vessel owners to ensure they have suitable moorings during these repairs. Many vessels are headed to Fowey, and we are providing support vessels for their onward journey.
“We sincerely thank Fowey Harbour and the vessel owners for their co-operation and understanding during this period, as well as TMS for their rapid response.
“Regarding the tall ship Kajsamoor, we experienced an emergency when the vessel took on water after her pump failed. To prevent further damage, we deployed emergency pumps but intentionally left some water onboard to keep nearly all contaminants contained.
“Unfortunately, a small amount did enter the water so as soon as it was safe to board, we deployed the emergency spill kit. Pumping her out was necessary to avoid a greater risk of a hull plank breaking, which could have released more contaminants.
“We are pleased to report that the vessel was afloat again within hours. The Kajsamoor, facing ongoing challenges due to her age and construction, continues to require careful monitoring. We remain committed to ensuring her safety and will keep the public informed as we evaluate her long-term needs.
“We want to thank the public for their incredible support and understanding during this time. Our sincere thanks also go to our dedicated team.”
In a further comment on the lock gate, which was installed in 1971, Charlestown Harbour Ltd said: “The timing of this damage is unfortunate, as major regeneration work on the lock gate was set to begin in the coming weeks.
“Thanks to a substantial £656,047 funding boost from Cornwall Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), this project will fully restore the lock gate and harbour walls. The total cost of the project is likely to exceed £1.2-million with the shortfall being funded by the harbour owner.
“Since 2023, we’ve been working diligently to secure the necessary licences and contracts to start work, and we remain optimistic that the final approval from the MMO will be granted soon.”