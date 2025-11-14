The reasons given by Cornwall Council for refusing the application were: “The proposal is not considered to accord with the spatial strategy for new employment land pursued by this Council through the development plan. The proposal would deliver new employment land in the open countryside in a location with limited accessibility by non-vehicular modes and would, by reason of the introduction of a large single storey office building, parking and associated infrastructure and the associated built massing, light pollution, and increased activity into a sensitive landscape which forms an important part of the setting of the Grade 1 Listed Church of St Uvelus. These impacts erode the remoteness and open setting and lead to a loss of visual amenity and result in harm to the character of the surrounding landscape.