Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The hedgerow in question is considered to be important as it has existed for over 30 years and meets criteria 5a and 7 of Part II of Schedule 1 of the Hedgerows Regulations 1997. The removal of any section of this hedgerow will have an adverse impact on the natural and historic landscape character of the area, which is not outweighed by any clear benefit. The removal of the hedgerow therefore fails to comply with policies 1, 2 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 (adopted November 2016), policy C1 of the Climate Emergency Development Plan Document 2023 and paragraphs 135 and 187 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2024.”