PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Road Closures
- Road closure: Road from Fore Street to Tremabe Lane, St Cleer, Liskeard
A prohibition of traffic order is in place for the above named road in order to conduct repairs to a cattle grid. It began on August 4, 2025 and is expected to be in place until September 12, 2025.
- Road closure: Road from Junction East of Coombe Farm to Junction North East of Wilton Cottage, Widegates
Cornwall Council has applied to make an order for the above road for a road closure between August 20 and August 27. The prohibition of traffic order will be in place for 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of the closure. The reason for the closure is due to cabling works requiring to be undertaken.
The road affected is the road From Junction East of Coombe Farm to Junction North East Of Wilton Cottage, Widegates between the junctions with the A387 and the B3253. An alternative diversionary route will be in place for the duration of the works.
- Road closure: Le Ball Hill, Cardinham
Le Ball Hill in Cardinham will be closed between August 26 and August 27 between the hours of 8.30am and 3.30pm.
This closure is for telecommunication poling works.
Listed Building Consent applications
- PA25/05350: Topple Cottage, Lansallos
Listed building consent for repair and renovation of existing Grade II Listed property including internal reconfiguration.
- PA25/05190: Edgcumbe Arms Hotel, Cremyll, Torpoint
Listed Building Consent for the installation of cabinet for public access defibrillator on east elevation.
- PA25/05236: Steppes Lodge, Sandplace Road, St Martin, Looe
Listed Building Consent for re-roofing works to allow for removal of spray-foam insulation and installation of patio doors.
- PA25/04590: Stannary House, 6 Quay Street, Lostwithiel
Listed Building Consent for regularisation of works carried out to install structural support in place of wall that was removed. The renovation of the first and second floor windows to South elevation.
Repointing and repairs to stonework on the north and east elevations and rendered with a bag rub finish to protect the deteriorating stonework.
Comments
