LISKEARD Town Council’s planning committee will next week consider a proposal to expand Beech Lawn Residential Care Home, creating 17 additional bedrooms.
The application, from Mr Paul Stratton of Beech Lawn, will be discussed on Monday, August 18. It seeks listed building consent to remove the pitched roof from an existing wing and construct an extra floor.
The 0.357-hectare site on Higher Lux Street includes a Grade II listed 18th-century house, alongside more modern extensions added over the past 30 years.
In the planning application, the report says: “Beech Lawn is a well-regarded local care home, operating at near-permanent capacity due to high demand from Liskeard Hospital, Derriford Hospital and local health practitioners.
“In the planning application, the report says Cornwall Council has encouraged existing care homes to expand in response to a shortage of beds across the county. The proposed development aims to ease pressure on local health services while boosting employment opportunities in the town.”
A decision is expected following Monday’s meeting.
