RUMOURS that a former care home in Higher Tremar was being converted into accommodation for asylum seekers have been firmly denied by both the new owner and local representatives.
Cornwall councillor for St Cleer and Menheniot, Sean Smith, said he spoke directly with the new owner of the former Manor House Care Home after concerns began circulating in the community.
“The building is being converted for adult social care needs – nothing to do with the speculation that’s been circulating,” Cllr Smith confirmed. “The owner is working with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to ensure the property meets all requirements as an ongoing adult care home.
“The work includes creating larger rooms, a full internal refit and compliance with building regulations.”
Cllr Smith revealed the property had been allegedly targeted in recent days with screws and nails thrown onto the grounds – something he said he would be reporting to the local PCSO.
Once the refurbishment is complete, the owner plans to invite residents to view the work and enjoy refreshments, in a bid to reassure the community about its purpose. There may also be local job opportunities when the home reopens.
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd also addressed the claims after being contacted by residents.
“In recent days, I’ve been contacted by residents about claims circulating locally regarding asylum seeker accommodation in South East Cornwall,” she said. “Based on information from Cornwall Council, I can confirm there is no truth to the claims being made. I understand that people will naturally be concerned when information is shared that doesn’t reflect the full picture.”
Ms Gelderd said she had looked into the matter directly and would continue to raise local voices and concerns.
Meanwhile, Cllr Smith urged residents to stop spreading false rumours and instead support the new owners.
“We wish them every success,” he said. “I’ll remain in contact and provide further updates as needed.”
