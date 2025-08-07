AN £8-million investment in youth services in Cornwall to tackle online challenges facing young people has been welcomed by local MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd.
The funding is part of £88-million allocated to a National Youth Strategy with the aim of improving youth services to support young people’s health, wellbeing and personal development.
Cornwall Council is one of just 12 local authorities selected to be a ‘Pathfinder’ to shape the pilot phase of the programme. It is the only local authority in the South West to be included.
Fourty-three local authorities with the highest levels of young people living in families facing income deprivation by region, were invited to submit an expression of interest.
With the emphasis on local participation, Cornwall Council will develop the programme prior to further rollout, receiving access to tailored support and guidance from an expert delivery partner. The £8-million investment will be delivered in the autumn.
The programme will improve existing community youth services and help develop new ones, as well as fund extra-curricular activities in schools like sport, art, debating, and volunteering.
It provides investments that had previously been stripped away under previous government, and prioritises young people’s wellbeing under Labour’s Plan for Change.
Ms Gelderd said: “Growing up in the modern world, young people face mounting challenges online and can become increasingly disconnected from their physical communities.
“This much-needed funding will make real improvements to the lives of young people in Cornwall. Being physically present teaches the next generation vital skills that no algorithm can replicate.”
New rules at the end of July introduced age verification for websites and apps, as well as platforms being required to protect children by filtering out harmful content.
The Online Safety Act covers Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Google.
