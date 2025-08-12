Alongside the main works, a “mini-project” will aim to further improve the main hall’s insulation through secondary double glazing. Running from August 10 to September 20, St Martin’s is seeking to raise at least £10,000 for this, with every donation matched up to £10,000 by the Church of England’s “Give to Go Green” initiative. The response has been immediate – over £5,500 was raised on the first day through donations, matched funding and gift aid.