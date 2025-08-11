SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has launched a new survey aimed at gathering residents’ views on access to essential services, as part of her pledge to push for better provision and infrastructure in the constituency.
The survey, which is available online and open to all residents, covers a range of topics, including:
- Where residents most frequently access primary healthcare (GP services)
- Where they access secondary healthcare (hospitals, specialists, consultants)
- Where they access dental services
- Access to early years, primary, secondary, and further education
- Adequacy of local service provision
- Locations for leisure and cultural activities (gyms, cinemas, libraries, museums)
- Main place of employment or work activity
- Places most often used for grocery and retail shopping
Ms Gelderd said the information gathered from the survey will help her to identify gaps, highlight local challenges and strengthen her case for more government support.
“As your MP for South East Cornwall, I’m committed to continually monitoring how and where residents access essential services,” she said. “Your feedback plays a vital role in helping me support effective planning and service provision – both here in Cornwall and in Westminster.”
She emphasised collecting a wide range of local opinions will be key in pressing ministers to address issues such as transport links, GP and hospital access, as well as the availability of training and job opportunities in rural communities.
“Having lots of local views will help me to argue for national support for better service provision and transportation across our region,” added Ms Gelderd.
Residents completing the survey will be able to share their personal experiences, highlight where they believe services are falling short, plus suggest potential improvements.
Ms Gelderd has pledged to use the results to keep the community informed and hopes the findings will provide hard evidence to back calls for funding and policy changes that could improve everyday life in South East Cornwall.
