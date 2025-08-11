RESIDENTS and businesses are being asked to complete a short survey about Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Responses to the survey will help shape the fire service’s Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) for 2026-2030, which will outline its priorities for the coming years.
Kathryn Billing, chief fire officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Every four years we ask members of the public and local businesses to help us ensure the services we provide are meeting the needs of communities across Cornwall.
“Your feedback is crucial in shaping the future of the service and helps us to plan ahead so we can respond to and manage risks accordingly.”
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for community safety and public health at Cornwall Council said: “We are very grateful to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service for helping to keep us all safe, especially when we need them most.
“This an opportunity to check that the service is operating in the most effective way, and focusing its resources where they are needed most to protect the people of Cornwall.”
The survey, which will be available until October 30, is on the Let’s Talk Cornwall website at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/crmp
Those who want to fill out a paper version can email [email protected] or call 0300 1234 232. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service will also be asking people to complete the survey during station open days and other community events.
