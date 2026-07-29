RENOWNED naturalist Steve Backshall and co-founder of The Lost Gardens of Heligan Sir Tim Smit have called for nature education to be put at the heart of the national curriculum.
Steve and Sir Tim have called for a “greenlightenment”, an acknowledgement that understanding natural history makes sense of all other subjects. They argue that the study of nature has formed the foundation for all humanity’s scientific understanding.
They were speaking as Steve’s Wild Heligan - a summer holiday event at Heligan headlined by Steve and designed to excite young people about the wonders of the wildlife that surrounds them - opens to the public.
Steve’s Wild Heligan coincides with a government consultation on the content of the new natural history GCSE, a cause led by director of Curlew Action director Mary Colwell and supported by both Steve and Sir Tim.
The consultation runs until September 4 and findings from it will be taken into account when finalising the subject content.
Sir Tim said: “The launch of the government consultation is a seismic moment for British education and we must recognise that a deep understanding of the natural world is fundamental to humanity’s future.
“For too long, natural history has been seen by some as a folly – the domain of tweed-jacketed professors hoarding specimens in glass cases – but the reality is that so many of the problems in our education system can be solved by putting natural history at the centre of the curriculum.
“We need young people to realise that natural history is for everyone, not just the privileged few, and that nature surrounds us wherever we live. It is our responsibility to equip the next generation with the tools to protect nature so it doesn’t become history.”
Steve added: “I see every day how nature revitalises, restores and fills people with joy. We can get so much from the wild world, but now more than ever the wild world needs us.
“Young people who are engaged with nature will be happier, healthier and more likely to take on our planet’s problems. We need this!
“In addition, the explosion of forest and beach schools at primary level has been a revolution, showing us how certain kids perform in a completely different way when learning outside and in contact with nature. And universities are now awash with practical courses that serve those who learn best with mud beneath their fingernails.
“There is however a forgotten segment of education where this is lost completely. Our sincere hope is that this GCSE will fill that gap, and keep young people interested through those vital teen years.”
Steve’s Wild Heligan is taking place at The Lost Gardens of Heligan until September 2. Every Monday to Saturday will feature two live shows from star naturalists and science communicators including Steve, Maddie Moate, Hannah Stitfall, Riyadh Khalaf and Cam Whitnall.
For a full schedule and to book tickets, see www.heligan.com.
To take part in the consultation, visit: consult.education.gov.uk/gcse-and-a-level-policy-team/gcse-natural-history-proposed-subject-content
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