Blogger Elizabeth Dale of Perranworthal has been barded for preserving local heritage and cultural history. Elizabeth has been sharing tales of Cornish heritage and folklore under the alias The Cornish Bird for 10 years. “I’m so thrilled,” she said. “It was completely unexpected, and is such a lovely recognition of all the hard work and love I’ve put into my research. There are so many stories all around us that people are unaware of; my ethos is to get them out there, in order to preserve them.”