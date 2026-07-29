A CLUTCH of new bards will be welcomed into the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow on Saturday, September 5 in recognition of their outstanding work in serving Cornwall.
The annual procession of bards and installation of 21 new initiates into the College of Bards will take place in a ceremony led by the Grand Bard of Cornwall, Jenefer Lowe (Gwythvosen), that will be the focal point of the Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture in Bodmin.
This year’s new bards for 2026 include musicians Jim Christophers of Newquay and Will Keating of Falmouth, recognised for the promotion of Kernow through music; Fin Irwin of IntoBodmin, for working on projects that strengthen the distinct Cornish Identity in the town and its environs; and Redruth’s Cathy Woolcock, chief executive of Cornish Heritage Trust, for her dedication to Kernow and its heritage.
Blogger Elizabeth Dale of Perranworthal has been barded for preserving local heritage and cultural history. Elizabeth has been sharing tales of Cornish heritage and folklore under the alias The Cornish Bird for 10 years. “I’m so thrilled,” she said. “It was completely unexpected, and is such a lovely recognition of all the hard work and love I’ve put into my research. There are so many stories all around us that people are unaware of; my ethos is to get them out there, in order to preserve them.”
A number of overseas bards recognise the global Cornish diaspora created when tin miners travelled the world in search of work. Paul Haas of Grass Valley and Catherine Quayle of Diamond Springs, both in California, have been honoured for promoting Cornish identity in the USA, while Francesco Trejo of Hidalgo and Phil Lokan of South Australia have been rewarded for doing the same in Mexico and the Antipodes.
Further recipients include Emma Gibson of Paul, near Penzance, for promoting the Cornish language, culture and identity in the community; Rosalyn Hayward of Luxulyan, for encouraging community participation in Cornish customs, history and identity; and Francesca Churchill-Zerilli, for working on projects that strengthen the distinct Cornish identity in Bude.
Passing an exam in the Cornish language is one of the primary pathways to attaining bardship. This year’s entrants include Robin McCarthy of Grampound Road, Mark Mitchley of Gorran Haven, Susan Opie of Newlyn, Bridget Collinge of Tavistock and Jane Cunio of Montacute in Somerset.
Judith Lawrence of Penzance has been nominated for promoting Kernewek in her community; Stephen Polglase, of Ashton near Helston, for sharing his knowledge of Cornish history, mining and heritage; Ann Preston-Jones of Truro, for promoting Cornish culture through care, conservation and management of archaeology; and Tamara Rosenwyn for the promotion of Kernow through drama and arts in the Lizard community.
Each will choose a bardic name to be made known for the first time at the ceremony, which will be conducted in the Cornish language and can be followed with an English translation in the ceremony booklets. All are welcome to attend the event from 2pm, free of charge.
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