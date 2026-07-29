Gorsedh Kernow has announced the programme for this year’s Cornish Gorsedh and Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture in Bodmin from September 1 to 6.
The Gorsedh Kernow Esedhvos is a festival celebrating Cornish heritage and culture through music, dance and more. Events will be happening throughout the week across the Bodmin area, in collaboration with Bodmin Town Council and the wider community.
The week’s programme will include the Gorsedh Awards Ceremony on Friday, September 4 in the Shire House Suite at 7pm, rewarding language, culture, art, community and creativity. This will be followed by a Nos Lowen concert with Salt and Sky.
The main event will be the Bardic Ceremony and the confirmation of new Bards on Saturday, September 5 at 2pm in Priory Park, which will also host Cornish wrestling demonstrations and performances by Bodmin Town Band.
Following the ceremony, the Gorsedh Concert will take place at 7.30pm in the Shire House Suite, with performances from Hireth, Jen and Toby Kessell and Ralph Nell.
The Esedhvos Kernow celebration concludes with a Gorsedh service in Cornish at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, September 6 from 3pm, led by Rev Jane Kneebone.
Grand Bard Jenefer Lowe said: “I’m delighted Gorsedh Kernow will return to Bodmin. The last time that we were here was in 1997, which was a very successful and enjoyable event. We look forward to working with the council and local community to make this a Gorsedh and Esedhvos to remember’
Bodmin mayor Cllr Liz Ahearn added: “Bodmin is honoured to be chosen as host town for the Gorsedh Kernow in 2026. This is a significant cultural event for Cornwall, and we look forward to welcoming the Bards, performers and visitors to our town to celebrate Cornish culture, language and heritage.”
The full programme of events, from heritage walks and tours to author talks and conversation sessions, can be found at www.gorsedhkernow.org.uk.
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