From 6am to midnight anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.