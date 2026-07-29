BOARDMASTERS organisers have released traffic information ahead of this year’s festival, which will take place between Wednesday, August 5 and Sunday, August 9.
A Boardmasters spokesperson said: “We work year-round with Cornwall Council Highways, National Highways, Devon and Cornwall Police, and local transport providers to develop a traffic management plan that keeps disruption to the local community to a minimum.
“A one-way system and soft road closures are put in place during peak arrival and departure periods to keep traffic flowing. Residents and those travelling to local businesses are always permitted access as usual, simply let a traffic marshal know and you will be directed through.”
Traffic Management
Keeping traffic flowing is the main objective of this plan. To do this we have continued 2025 actions of investment in a larger traffic management provision. A one-way system in place throughout the festival site and around Newquay on key arrival days.
One Way System
Restriction on vehicles turning left out of Priory Road and Rialton Road onto A3059 heading towards the festival. Diversion in place via Nansledan Roundabout to Quintrell Downs roundabout and Halloon roundabout.
Watergate Road closures
Alexandra Road, Watergate Road (B3276) will be closed under the powers of an Anti Terrorism Traffic Regulation Order for crowd safety purposes. The closure will be in place from Porth, at junction of Alexandra Road and Lewarne Road though to the Junction of Watergate Bay and Trevarrian Hill.
The road closure will be in place on Wednesday, August 5 between 6am to 3am, Thursday, August 6 10am to 3am, Friday, August 7 - 10am to 3am, Saturday, August 8 - 10am to 3am, Sunday, August 9 – 10am to 3am, Monday, August 10 - 3am to 2pm or released earlier if possible, based on traffic flow around area.
Wednesday, August 5
Pre 6am there are no restrictions. Use normal routes.
From 6am to midnight anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
Thursday, August 6
From midnight to 3am anyone travelling from the West of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one-way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use the A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
There are no restrictions from 3am to 10am. Use normal routes.
From 10am to midnight anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one-way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use the A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8
Between midnight and 3am anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town) to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay
Airport should follow the one-way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use the A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
There are no restrictions from 3am to 10am. Use normal routes.
Post 10am anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport can continue to travel east along the A3059 to the left turn at Carnanton Woods. Anyone travelling from east to west can use the A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
Sunday, August 9
Between midnight and 3am anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansiedan roundabout.
There are no restrictions from 3am to 10am. Use normal routes.
From 10am to 6pm anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport can travel east from Nansledan along the A3059 to the left turn at Carnanton Woods. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
From 6pm to midnight anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
Monday, August 10
From midnight to 3am anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town) to the aast of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one-way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansiedan roundabout.
From 3am to 8am anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport can travel east from Nansledan along the A3059 to the left turn at Carnanton Woods. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
From 8am to 2pm anyone travelling from the west of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay town to the east of the Boardmasters site for example Newquay Airport should follow the one-way system by going to Nansledan roundabout down to Quintrell Downs, across to Halloon roundabout (Trevarren), up to Trekkenning roundabout, then down the A3059 to Carnanton Woods right turn as they normally would do to the airport. Anyone travelling from east to west can use A3059 to Nansledan roundabout.
The traffic management plan will be lifted at 2pm.
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