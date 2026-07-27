PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
HARROWBARROW: Cornwall Council have confirmed that there will be a road closure on the road from Callington Road to Honicombe Corner in Harrowbarrow from August 5 to August 7.
It is necessary for the replacement of a water meter on behalf of South West Water who have confirmed that pedestrian and vehicle access to properties in the affected area will be maintained.
The lengthy road closure is in order to enable Wales and West utilities to undertake gas mains replacement work in the area.
The road closure will be in place 24 hours a day and affects Hillside Road on the junction between property numbers 63, 65, 82 and 84.
Pedestrian access to properties in the affected area will be maintained.
SANDPLACE: The road from Holdencombe to the disused lime kiln in Sandplace is set to be closed on August 3 for cabling works.
The work will take place between 9am and 3.30pm and last for one day.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to the properties will be maintained.
SALTASH: Lower Port View, Higher Port View and Culver Road in Saltash will be closed for gas replacement works during August.
The closure is set to take place between August 3 and August 21 and will be in force for 24 hours on those days.
The road affected is Lower Port View, St Stephens between property number 7 and the junction with Culver Road, Higher Port View, Saltash between property known as
Haven View and the junction with Culver Road and Culver Road, Saltash between the junction with Essa Road and property number 26.
Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained.
HESSENFORD: Cornwall Council has confirmed that Church Hill in Hessenford will be closed between August 17 and September 21.
It says the closure is necessary in order for wall repairs to be undertaken.
The road affected is Church Hill in Hessenford between the properties known as Guilder Cottage and the junction with Bake Lane.
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