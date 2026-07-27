ORGANISERS have hailed the 2026 Saltash Regatta and Waterside Festival as a huge success after thousands flocked to the town’s waterfront for a weekend packed with entertainment, community activities and family fun.
Karen Lilley said favourable weather, strong visitor numbers and the backing of volunteers and sponsors combined to make it one of the best regattas in recent years.
“It was an extremely successful regatta this year,” she said. “The weather was kind, business was good for all our traders and we welcomed so many visitors. The atmosphere across the weekend was fantastic.”
The annual celebration saw the Waterside transformed with market stalls, live music, family entertainment, arts activities and children’s attractions, alongside the traditional parade and the ever-popular cardboard boat race.
Performances from the Saltash Rock Choir, The Morzim, The Fuzz Tonez, Tom Hannigan, Sultans and Barretts Privateers entertained crowds, while Livewire’s dedicated youth music stage proved a major success.
“One of the highlights for me was the youth music,” said Karen. “Livewire had its own stage this year and it worked brilliantly. It meant the young performers and their technicians could run everything themselves and really showcase their talents.”
Families also enjoyed free pottery sessions, children's crafts, pop-up play, a dog show and performances from local entertainers, while market stalls stretched across Jubilee Green and Old Ferry Road.
Karen paid tribute to the volunteers, community groups and sponsors who helped deliver the festival.
“We rely heavily on our sponsors, so a huge thanks to all our sponsors, Saltash Town Council and everyone who supported us,” she said. “Our volunteers were brilliant. We needed extra help at times and people just stepped forward. It really summed up the incredible community spirit we have in Saltash.”
She also praised Saltash Environmental Action, whose volunteers litter-picked throughout the weekend – and the Saltash Red Bus, which helped visitors access the site.
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