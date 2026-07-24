A HISTORIC inn overlooking the picturesque Fowey Estuary has been sold after attracting strong interest ahead of a major online property auction.
The Old Ferry Inn at Bodinnick, which dates back to the 1500s, was among 170 lots listed by Clive Emson Auctioneers in its July online auction, which concluded on July 23.
However, the freehold property never reached the auction room after an interested buyer made an offer before the sale deadline, which was accepted by the vendor.
The inn had been listed with a guide price of £475,000 plus and sits in a prime position close to the car ferry connecting Bodinnick and Fowey.
The substantial hospitality property includes a bar, restaurant, nine en-suite letting rooms and owners’ accommodation, all set on a site measuring around one fifth of an acre.
Clive Emson Auctioneers auction appraiser James Lofthouse said the location and potential of the property had generated significant interest.
“As we expected, there proved to be keen interest in this property on the popular and picturesque Fowey Estuary,” he said. “One interested party made an offer prior to the auction, which was then accepted. Occasionally properties are sold in this way after the new owners see them available for auction and are keen to make an acquisition beforehand.”
Mr Lofthouse said the new owner had secured a property with a range of potential opportunities.
“They may wish to follow continued use of the property in the hospitality trade or may see the potential for some other type of scheme subject to all of the necessary consents,” he added.
The sale was one of several successful results for South East Cornwall properties during the auction.
There was particularly strong bidding for New Lydcott Farm in Widegates, around four miles north of Looe.
The three-bedroom detached farmhouse had a freehold guide price of £100,000 plus, but fierce competition saw the final price rise to £257,000 after 90 separate bids.
The property features off-road parking to the front and side, a rear garden and three outbuildings, with the site extending to around 0.05 hectares (0.12 acres).
A parcel of land in Pelynt with planning permission for a detached house also sold during the auction.
The plot, measuring around 0.02 hectares (0.05 acres), is located on the north side of Higher Grange Cottage in Summer Lane and achieved a sale price of £45,000.
Meanwhile, freehold land in Sycamore Road, Latchbrook, Saltash, sold for £500 – exactly matching its guide price. The parcel, measuring approximately 0.02 hectares (0.06 acres), was offered for sale on behalf of Cornwall Council.
Two further council-owned parcels of land in the Launceston area also attracted buyers. Offered with nil reserves, plots at Wilsey View and opposite Kilarney, Tresmeer, each sold for £10.
The results highlighted continued interest in property and land across Cornwall, with buyers competing for everything from hospitality businesses to development opportunities and smaller parcels of land.
Clive Emson Auctioneers’ next online auction, the sixth of eight taking place this year, will conclude from 11am on September 24.
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