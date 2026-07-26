THE campaign to abolish Tamar Bridge tolls stepped up another gear on Saturday as hundreds of protesters marched across the crossing, demanding an end to charges and greater Government support for one of the South West's most important transport links.
The peaceful demonstration, organised by the Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG), saw campaigners gather in Alexandra Square, Saltash, before walking across the Tamar Bridge carrying banners and placards calling for a toll-free Tamar.
A convoy of vehicles, including banner-carrying HGVs, also crossed the bridge with horns sounding in support as campaigners vowed to continue fighting until tolls are scrapped.
TTAG says the current funding model unfairly penalises residents who rely on the bridge for work, healthcare, education and family life, and is calling on ministers to provide long-term funding for both the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry.
The protest follows a series of toll increases, with the standard car charge rising from £2.60 to £3 earlier this year.
The protest comes just weeks after the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee unanimously rejected controversial plans to increase the monthly Tamar Tag administration fee from 80p to £2 following overwhelming public opposition.
More than 5,842 people responded to the consultation, representing around 11 per cent of Tamar Tag account holders, with councillors from Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council saying they had listened to residents before voting down the increase.
In making their decision, committee members also warned that the long-term financial pressures facing the crossings could not continue to fall on local people and called for greater Government support, urging residents and elected representatives on both sides of the Tamar to lobby MPs for a lasting funding solution.
Local resident Malcolm Thompson said people in South East Cornwall should not have to pay every time they crossed what he described as an essential transport link.
He said: “This isn’t a luxury journey for most people – it's how they get to work, hospital appointments, shops and to see family. Local people have paid enough and it's time the Government stepped in to remove this unfair burden once and for all.”
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd addressed protesters before the march left Saltash and later reaffirmed her support for the campaign.
She said: “I was proud to stand alongside local people calling for change at the Tamar Bridge Protest. Residents shouldn’t have to pay every time they leave South East Cornwall to get to work, attend hospital appointments, visit family, or grow their business.
“Thank you to Tamar Toll Action Group for organising the powerful demonstration. For years, local people have been frustrated by the state of the crossings, rising costs, and reliability of access.”
Ms Gelderd said she had made the issue a priority since being elected.
“From day one as your MP, I’ve listened and I've put this issue firmly on the Government’s agenda. I've taken action to make sure South East Cornwall’s voice is heard,” she said.
She said that work had included securing a Parliamentary debate on tolled crossings and regional connectivity, speaking at the Tamar Crossings Spring Summit, writing to the Secretary of State for Transport, meeting transport ministers, raising the issue with the Maritime Minister in Parliament, working alongside local councillors and meeting Tamar Crossings representatives on numerous occasions.
She added: “This isn’t an easy or quick fix, but I won’t stop making the case that people in South East Cornwall deserve a fairer deal. I'll keep fighting until we secure a long-term solution that works for our communities.”
A Department for Transport spokesperson said decisions on tolls remained the responsibility of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, adding the Government would “continue to work with them on any proposals to help make the crossings better for everyone.”
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