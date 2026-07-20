There was also an important development on the education front this week, when I very much welcomed the decision for Athena Learning Trust to step away from Launceston College and transfer it to a new trust. Over recent months I have spoken to so many parents, pupils and staff, after which I raised their serious concerns directly with the Education Secretary about SEND provision, student welfare and school culture. While there is still work to do, this decision is quite an important step forward, and I’ll be liaising closely with the Department for Education and supporting the families, to make sure pupils receive the support they need during this process.