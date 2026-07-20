Consider what we have been asked to accept here. That the “new” 40-year old trains won’t stop at every station. That the bus timetable is what it is. That our young people will have to buy their first home elsewhere, or not at all. That the Clay Country will just have to stumble on, drawing the shortest straws. That Newquay's economy should run hot for twelve weeks and hold its breath for forty. None of that is axiomatic: It is the accumulated residue of decisions taken by people who have never had to live with them.