Looking back over the past two years, we've achieved so much together: securing new investment for Cornwall; standing up for our farmers, fishermen and small businesses; challenging South West Water over sewage dumping; campaigning for better NHS dentistry; protecting our Minor Injuries Units; fighting for better transport and affordable housing; helping thousands of constituents through almost 20,000 casework items - the list goes on. There is of course still so much more to do, but I remain as determined as ever to put North Cornwall’s needs right at the forefront of debates in Parliament, and keep fighting for the issues that matter most to local people here over the years ahead. Thank you for all your kind support so far!