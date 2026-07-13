LAST weekend (July 4) marked two years since I was elected as your Member of Parliament, and it has been an incredible privilege to serve my constituents so far.
Looking back over the past two years, we've achieved so much together: securing new investment for Cornwall; standing up for our farmers, fishermen and small businesses; challenging South West Water over sewage dumping; campaigning for better NHS dentistry; protecting our Minor Injuries Units; fighting for better transport and affordable housing; helping thousands of constituents through almost 20,000 casework items - the list goes on. There is of course still so much more to do, but I remain as determined as ever to put North Cornwall’s needs right at the forefront of debates in Parliament, and keep fighting for the issues that matter most to local people here over the years ahead. Thank you for all your kind support so far!
One issue I raised in Parliament this week was the need for much tougher action against animal cruelty. I called on the Government to introduce a complete ownership ban for people convicted of the most serious acts of animal abuse, because I truly believe anyone capable of deliberately torturing or seriously harming an animal should never, ever be trusted with animal ownership again. I also argued that stronger sentencing powers are needed to ensure those responsible face punishments that truly reflect the severity of their crimes.
I also continued my campaign to protect North Cornwall's volunteer coastguards this week, which is an issue many of you have got in touch about and urged me to keep pushing on. I challenged Ministers over the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's plans to overhaul the way volunteers are compensated. The current payment is modest (£11 an hour) but it helps volunteers who already make considerable personal and financial sacrifices to remain available for emergency call-outs. I pressed the Government on whether Ministers had actually consulted coastguards before making these proposals, whether a full impact assessment will now be carried out, and whether alternative approaches could be adopted that protect recruitment and retention. Volunteers perform an essential service for North Cornwall, and need the support and respect they deserve.
Closer to home, I visited Camelford alongside Cornwall Councillor Mark Burnett to discuss the proposed extension of the Camel Trail. This exciting project has the potential to bring many more visitors into the town, increase footfall for local shops and cafés, and provide a significant boost to Camelford's high street. We discussed the next stages of the bidding process and how we can continue building the strongest possible case to secure funding for this important investment.
This week I also tabled a Parliamentary motion calling on FIFA to protect the integrity of football following reports of political interference in disciplinary decisions involving the United States national team. Sport should be free from political influence, and decisions affecting the game must remain independent, transparent and fair. I also highlighted the growing problem of excessive ticket prices.
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