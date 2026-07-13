During the Brexit campaign, I was prepared to admit the fishing industry was the one sector which might potentially have benefitted from leaving the EU. But of course the promised benefits never materialised as the Leave campaigners had promised. The Brexit campaigners were delighted to use the fishing industry as the poster boys for their campaign. To parade themselves on flotillas on the Thames. But they were nowhere to be seen when Parliament was considering the serious consequences of those empty promises. And of course none of them turned up to last week’s fisheries debate to show the same interest in the fishing industry as they were so keen to show when it was politically convenient for them to use them. Perhaps they were too busy marketing gold bullion, or taking multi-million-pound bribes from foreign crypto-billionaires? Cornwall received £100million per year from the EU; the promised replacement for that hasn't happened either.