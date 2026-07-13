Work experience is another challenge. While Cornwall has exciting and growing industries, from marine engineering to critical minerals, lots of young people struggle to find placements that help them tap into local opportunities. We need our schools, colleges and businesses to be working in tandem so that when young people hear about Cornish jobs in critical minerals, they know exactly how to get there. Next year, Cornish Lithium is expected to be hiring for a number of jobs, and I want our young people to be ready with the right skills and training to get involved, rather than having the workforce imported from elsewhere.