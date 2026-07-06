WITH a second heatwave in the offing, we are hoping to spend more time at our favourite beach: Carne, a National Trust-managed paradise on the Roseland peninsula. It combines soft sands with shallow waters, and a panoramic view across Gerrans Bay, from the majestic Nare Head on the left to the pretty harbour village of Portscatho on the right.
Recent visits have delivered the delights of thousands of tiny hermit crabs on the strandline, not to mention the joy of running into the sea after a day of work in tropical temperatures with the curtains closed. Could there be anything more pleasurable than that?
Well, as it turns out, there is a strong contender at The Nare Hotel, a family-owned country house hotel by the sea, perched on the clifftop and offering a front-row seat to enjoy the glorious, uninterrupted turquoise vistas below.
Its Quarterdeck Restaurant serves delicious seafood against the backdrop of some of the very best coastal views in Cornwall, and in June it debuted its quarterly supper clubs designed to celebrate the arrival of each new season and the exceptional local produce it heralds.
Non-residents are invited to join hotel guests for an intimate experience, feasting on thoughtfully curated menus that showcase the fruits of land and sea on The Nare’s doorstep.
The launch was perfectly timed to take advantage of cloudless skies and subtropical temperatures. Around 50 of us gathered on the terrace (with its tempting swimming pool) for a sociable glass of bubbly and some cheeky canapes, meeting old friends and making new ones before heading indoors to our tables (check the seating plan on arrival) to be welcomed by Nare director of operations Liam Chamberlain.
The inaugural menu celebrated the arrival of summer through a five-course seafood tasting menu, with the help of multi-award-winning fishmonger Wing of St Mawes. An array of sublime dishes including an amuse-bouche of Cornish crab, cucumber and elderflower; a Falmouth Bay scallop starter with sweetcorn velouté and a chorizo crumb; and a main of Cornish halibut, black garlic, broad beans, morels, St Austell Bay mussels and a herb velouté.
Each dish was matched with an optional paired wines supplied in partnership with Truro-based independent wine merchant Old Chapel Cellars and introduced by co-owner Louisa Fitzpatrick, who made the most of it being English Wine Week to showcase a few Cornish tipples, from the Camel Valley Brut that kicked off proceedings – “A fine example of what good English wine can be” – and the beautifully off-dry Knightor Trevannion 2023, made from vines grown a stone’s throw away near Portscatho.
These were augmented by delectable offerings from Galicia (wet, green and crisp, much like northern Spain itself), an oak-aged Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand and – my personal favourite – a divine dessert wine from Cadillac near Bordeaux, to accompany the pre-dessert of white peach panna cotta and the actual dessert of Cornish Strawberry Charlotte.
It all made for a memorable dining experience. We were treated to good food in good company, and those of us on the wine flight were never left with an empty glass (it’s a wonder my notes are legible, to be frank). And quite honestly, anywhere that serves a “pre-dessert” get a thumbs-up in my book. Huge congratulations and hearty thanks to head chef Andre Lima and his team for such a successful event.
It’s the latest addition to The Nare’s offer, which includes a spa, hot tub, a chauffeur service and even two boats: the 22ft Cornish Crabber Maggie O'Nare and the 38ft gentleman's motor launch Alice Rose (I recall a beautiful day with a picnic on the latter on the river Percuil, overlooking Place House).
The Nare was built as a hotel for almost 100 years, and was acquired by Bettye Gray in 1989. Ever since, it has been part of the family behind many of Cornwall’s top establishments; current owner Toby Ashworth, Bettye’s grandson, took over in 2000, and his younger brother Will is at the helm of the Watergate Bay Hotel.
The second seasonal supper club will take place on Wednesday, August 26 and will mark the arrival of Cornish tuna season. Arrive from 6.30pm for drinks and canapés, followed by dinner at 7pm. £50 per guest (optional wine pairing £20).
If you can’t wait that long, don’t delay to book for A Night at the Musicals on Friday, July 17, which includes a three-course dinner backed by songs from timeless classics to modern favourites. £60 per guest. To reserve your place, call 01872 500000 or visit www.narehotel.co.uk.
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