TOWNS and villages across Cornwall could have as little as one car park accepting cash in plans announce by Cornwall Council.
Payment machines in a number of council-run car parks across Cornwall will stop accepting cash from August 1.
It will only affect car parks owned by Cornwall Council – with amenties owned and operated by a town council unaffected.
The local authority says that almost 90 per cent of transactions made using card payments, through the JustPark app or Buzzpay website, the move will save around £80,000 a year. Drivers will be able to continue to pay for their parking at the payment machine using a debit or credit card, contactless payment or mobile phone.
Those who prefer to pay by cash will be able to continue to do so – coin payments will continue to be accepted in one car park in each community.
Dan Rogerson, Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, said: “It currently costs around £100,000 a year to collect, transport and process cash from the 138 council car parks which accept cash and card. This is money that could be far better spent on maintaining our car parks and wider highway network.
“While most users pay to park either by card, online or with their mobile phone, there remain around 12 per cent who pay by cash, which is why we’ll be keeping that option in 43 car parks across Cornwall. We’ve reviewed cash usage levels, accessibility and location to ensure that drivers who want to pay by cash can continue to do so in each town, in Truro and at other locations where we have just the one car park.”
The council added that residents who need to regularly park in a council car park can bring down the cost with the JustPark wallet.
The Cornwall Council car parks which will keep cash
- Bodmin: Dennison Road (short and long stay)
- Boscastle: Cobweb (long stay)
- Bude: Crescent. (long stay)
- Callington: New Road South (long stay)
- Camborne: Rosewarne (short stay)
- Carbis Bay: Porthrepta (long stay)
- Cawsand (long stay)
- Downderry (long stay)
- Falmouth: Grove Place (short stay)
- Fowey: Main (long stay)
- Gwithian: Towans (long stay)
- Hayle: Foundry Square (long stay)
- Helford (long stay)
- Helston: Trengrouse (short and long stay)
- Launceston: Cattle Market (short and long stay)
- Lelant (long stay)
- Liskeard: Westbourne (long stay)
- Long Rock (long stay)
- Looe: Millpool (long stay)
- Marazion (long stay)
- Mevagissey: River Street (short stay)
- Newlyn: Duke Street (short stay)
- Newquay: Manor (long stay)
- Par Beach (long stay)
- Penryn: Saracen (short stay)
- Penzance: Harbour (long stay)
- Perranporth: Wheal Leisure (long stay)
- Porthcothan (long stay)
- Porthtowan: Beach Road (long stay)
- Porthleven: Kitto’s Field (long stay)
- Polzeath beach (long stay)
- Redruth: New Cut (short stay)
- Saltash: Culver Road (short stay)
- Seaton: Seaton Park (long stay)
- St Agnes: Reppers Coombe (long stay)
- St Austell: Polkyth (long stay)
- St Ives: Trenwith (long stay)
- Tintagel: Visitor’s Centre (long stay)
- Torpoint: Antony Road (short stay)
- Trebarwith: Strand (long stay)
- Tregantle (long stay)
- Truro: Old Bridge Street (short stay)
- Wadebridge: Goldsworthy Way (short stay)
- Widemouth Bay (long stay)
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