A RETROSPECTIVE planning application for the installation of the ANPR cameras and related machines at a Launceston leisure centre has been approved – a year after they were first installed.
It comprises of two pay and display machines, one ANPR camera mounted on an existing lighting column, associated poles and replacement signage comprising of 13 signs detailing fees and instructions.
Applicant Initial Parking Ltd’s planning agent told the council’s planners: “This application seeks a modern update to the operation, to introduce remote operational management of the car park, to alleviate some of the burden from the landowner and provide for a more streamlined and attractive visitor experience. This in turn will enhance and preserve the visitor experience of users choosing to visit the nearby facilities.
“Where within designations, the scale, location and number of infrastructure installed has been carefully and considerately installed to pose the least intrusion and minimal impact.
“Whilst harm derives from any proposed development, the enhancement of the users’ experience at the car park will enhance the visitor experience whilst protecting the reuse of this previously developed land and bringing about sympathetic development.”
Cornwall Council said that the signage would not impact on the character of the area, stating: “The installation of the camera pole, P&D machines and signage is seen in the context of the existing use of the site as a public car park and they are appropriately sited such that there is no significant visual impact upon the site or surrounding area.
“The site is bounded by vegetation and therefore there is not considered to be any significant impact upon the surrounding area. The proposed development is appropriate in terms of scale and location and is not considered to give rise to any adverse harm in terms of visual amenity and the character of the area.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.