TORPOINT Town Council and Torpoint Community College will jointly explore governance arrangements, operational responsibilities, financial principles and potential partnership agreements over the summer months as they continue work towards securing the future of community sport provision in the town.
The two organisations have confirmed they are making positive progress with plans for a long-term operational partnership, which could help support the delivery of the proposed new 3G artificial grass pitch and ensure continued access to sports facilities for residents and students.
The announcement follows consideration of a recently completed options appraisal, with representatives from both the town council and college meeting to discuss the future management and operation of community sports facilities.
While no formal decisions have yet been made, both organisations say discussions are focused on creating a sustainable future for sport in Torpoint, protecting community access and supporting the needs of students and local clubs.
The proposed 3G pitch project remains a key part of those discussions, with the facility expected to provide a valuable new resource for football and wider community activities.
Torpoint Community College is also preparing for a significant programme of capital works at its Sports Hall this summer, with the majority of the funding being provided through Cornwall Council.
The planned improvements will allow the Sports Hall to reopen for community lettings in September, providing an important interim measure while discussions continue around the future of the 3G pitch project and the partnership arrangements currently being explored.
Discussions will also continue with key stakeholders, local sports clubs and funding partners to ensure any future arrangements meet local needs and align with the requirements of the Football Foundation.
Formal recommendations and decisions are expected to be concluded by the end of September, with both organisations committed to keeping residents informed throughout the process.
The discussions come after questions were raised locally about the future of funds already secured for the 3G pitch project, including whether money previously raised had been protected specifically for the scheme.
However, a Torpoint Town Council spokesperson confirmed that all funds raised for the project remain ring-fenced and are being held by the town council.
The spokesperson also acknowledged concerns around rising material costs, confirming that potential increases have been, and continue to be, considered as part of the ongoing discussions.
With construction costs changing across the sector, the council said it was important that all aspects of the project were carefully reviewed to help ensure the best possible outcome.
The town council and college have emphasised that the current work represents a positive step towards finding a sustainable way forward, bringing together the strengths of both organisations.
They say the aim is to create a long-term approach that benefits residents, students, sports clubs and the wider Torpoint community.
The proposed 3G pitch has long been seen as an important investment in the town’s sporting future, providing modern facilities for grassroots sport, young people and community activities.
Further updates will be shared as the partnership discussions progress over the coming months.
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