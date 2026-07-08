FIRE engines, live demonstrations and family fun are coming to Liskeard as the town’s fire station opens its doors for a special charity event.
Liskeard Community Fire Station is inviting residents to its Open Day on Friday, July 31, with all proceeds helping to support The Fire Fighters Charity.
The free event, running from 5pm to 8pm, promises an evening of entertainment for the whole family, including live demonstrations, carnival games, a raffle, food and refreshments, and the chance to explore fire engines up close.
Visitors have the opportunity to meet local firefighters, discover more about the vital work they carry out and find out how the station supports the wider community.
Local community organisations will also be attending, allowing residents to come together while raising money for a worthwhile cause.
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