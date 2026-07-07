IT was a return of a tradition stretching back centuries - but rebooted for the 21st century.

Bodmin Heritage Day effervescently fused the rich vein of tradition which runs through its town with the vibrancy of modernity as it sought to include the whole community in its revival.

Crowds gathered in their abundance to enjoy all that was on offer in the town ranging from music in the local venues to the centrepiece of the parade and dance through town, led by Cllr Mike Barbery, the town’s mayor and his mayoral party in full robes and regalia.

The successful and well received return of the town’s heritage day kicks off what is set to be a busy summer of community events including the carnival, Alstock and the ‘summer of fun’ events.

+ 2
(View All)

Fore Street in Bodmin was a cauldron of fun as residents came together to enjoy the revived Heritage Day (Picture: White Ladder Creative)