IT was a return of a tradition stretching back centuries - but rebooted for the 21st century.
The successful and well received return of the town’s heritage day kicks off what is set to be a busy summer of community events including the carnival, Alstock and the ‘summer of fun’ events.
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Fore Street in Bodmin was a cauldron of fun as residents came together to enjoy the revived Heritage Day (Picture: White Ladder Creative)
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