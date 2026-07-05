Mr S Slater applied to Cornwall Council seeking a reserved matters approval for the construction of three houses and associated works, specifically access, appearance, landscape, layout and scale on land within the garden curtilage of 2 Lamorrick Cottages on Old Coach Road in Lanivet.
The site had previously obtained outline planning approval in 2019 for all matters which were not covered by the reserved matters application, with the decision to approve the reserved matters meaning that full planning permission is obtained to build the three houses.
Each of the dwellings will incorporate solar panels and an air source heat pump with two parking spaces per dwelling and a rear private amenity area.
There were four objections from members of the public who made representations as part of the consultation process.
Other comments related to a potential impact on a neighbour working from home, which Cornwall Council’s planning department concluded in issuing approval that this was not a reason to refuse the application, with any construction noise being temporary in addition to the fact that outline planning approval had already been granted, establishing a principle that the site is suitable for the development.
Changes were made to the proposed dwellings through the planning process, most notably the removal of gables and the introduction of hipped roofs to reduce the bulk and scale.
It was approved by Cornwall Council with two additional conditions. These relate to the retention of the southern boundary hedge bank and the prohibition of any alterations to the properties without a separate planning application.
The retention of the hedge bank is intended to retain control over the appearance of the development in the interests of visual amenities of the area.
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