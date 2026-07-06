THE names of two people from St Austell who were arrested after a late night ‘reported stabbing’ at a gym on the outskirts of Bodmin town centre have been revealed after they were charged by police in relation to the incident.
Stephen Clark, 35, of Sycamore Court in St Austell was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a blade in a public place and criminal damage.
Jodie Drew, 40, of Lostwood Road in St Austell was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage.
The duo’s charges come after an incident took place at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 1 at Snap Fitness on Bodmin Retail Park, Launceston Road.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted after receiving reports of a stabbing at the location.
The report further described that two suspects damaged a car outside of the gym before entering the venue and assaulting the victim.
The duo were later held in police custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while the victim’s injuries were believed not to be life threatening.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the two suspects and the victim were believed to be known to each other, adding that as a result, they believed there was no wider threat to the general public.
The gym was closed for a period of hours after the incident while investigations were undertaken in relation to the incident, but it was later confirmed that it had reopened and was operating as normal.
Snap Fitness declined to comment on the incident, stating that it would not be appropriate to do so in light of an active and ongoing police investigation, but added that it was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.
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