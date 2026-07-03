POLICE are appealing for information to locate a 20-year-old man who is wanted in connection with reports of an assault in a town in Cornwall.
Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate him in connection with reports of an assault in St Blazey. Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts, please call the police on 999 immediately and quote 50260165480.”
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