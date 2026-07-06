GOLFING royalty descended on the Cornish coast this week as Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Luke Donald teed it up at St Enodoc Golf Club ahead of this month’s Open Championship.
The trio, among Europe’s most decorated golfers, took on the club's iconic Church Course in a practice round before continuing their preparations for the year’s final major at Royal Birkdale, which gets under way on July 16.
Joining the stars was St Enodoc club champion Finn Ellis, who partnered McIlroy against Lowry and Donald, who emerged 2&1 winners in a memorable fourball.
The surprise visit attracted plenty of attention, with members, locals and visitors gathering for the chance to catch a glimpse of three of the biggest names in world golf on one of England’s most celebrated links courses.
Grand Slam winner McIlroy heads into The Open in impressive form after winning the Masters at Augusta National, securing his sixth major championship. The Northern Irishman is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation and will once again be among the favourites to lift the Claret Jug.
Lowry is no stranger to Open success, having claimed the championship in memorable fashion at Royal Portrush in 2019. Widely regarded as one of the game’s leading links golfers, the Irishman will be hoping another strong showing on Britain's coastline can propel him into contention once again.
Donald, meanwhile, continues to be one of European golf’s most respected figures. The former world number one has twice captained Europe to Ryder Cup glory and led McIlroy, Lowry and their teammates to a dramatic 15-13 victory over the United States at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, last September.
A club spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Rory, Shane and Luke for taking the time to meet, chat and take photos with members, locals and visitors before and after their round.
“They are true role models for the next generation, and it was a day many will remember for years to come.”
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