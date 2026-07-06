Article 15 of the Town and Country Planning Order of 2015 requires the advertisement of planning applications where, if in the opinion of the local planning authority, has the potential to affect the character or a setting of a listed building or the character or appearance of a conservation area.
At the Ship Inn in East Looe, the owners are seeking to create a new outside seating and bar area above the existing flat roof store areas, to include perimeter fencing. (PA26/03577)
Meanwhile, at Higher Beech Terrace in West Looe, there is a proposal to replace a dormer window with a slim profile aluminum window with a slight increase in height. (PA26/03576).
At Sunnyside in West Looe, there is a plan to replace old roof tiles with Spanish slate in addition to a front door and a repointed chimney stack. (PA26/03943).
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