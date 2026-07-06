A MUSIC festival which was set to take place in Looe later this summer has been scrapped after the organisers announced they have entered liquidation.
The three-day Kernowfornia festival, which debuted in 2025, was scheduled to be held on East Looe Beach at the start of September.
However, Gracenote Promotion LTD, who run the event, have released a statement on their social media platforms confirming that they have been forced to cancel the festival.
The statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we must announce that Kernowfornia Festival 2026 will not be taking place.
“Gracenote Promotion LTD, the company behind both Kernowfornia Festival and this year's inaugural Morvala Festival of Arts, has taken professional advice following recent financial developments and a full review of the company's overall financial position.
“It is with enormous regret that the company has been left with no responsible alternative but to begin the process of entering liquidation, as it is insolvent.
“Despite every intention of delivering Kernowfornia this September, we are no longer in a position to do so.”
In the statement, the organisers also announced they are “not in a financial position to issue refunds directly”.
They have suggested that the public obtain refunds through their bank or card providers, guidance on how to do so is provided in the statement on Facebook and Instagram.
Jon Stafford, founder of Gracenote Promotion, has explained in the statement how the devastating collapse has impacted him and his family financially.
He said: “As organiser and director of Gracenote Promotion LID, I have also suffered devastating personal financial consequences.
“Having personally guaranteed a number of the company's financial obligations, I have been left with no choice but to enter into personal bankruptcy, the consequences of which will remain with me for many years to come.
“The collapse of the company has left me personally financially ruined alongside the business itself. This is not the outcome any of us ever imagined, nor one we ever believed would happen.
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