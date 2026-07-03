TWO lucky readers could be in with the chance of attending this year’s Stithians Show with our special ticket competition.
Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the showground near Truro when Cornwall's largest one-day agricultural show returns on Monday, July 13. Established in 1834, Stithians Show remains one of the county's key celebrations of farming, food and rural traditions.
The event attracts competitors, exhibitors and visitors from across Cornwall and beyond to its dedicated showground, for a packed day showcasing the very best of the Cornish countryside.
The competition programme will feature hundreds of classes across livestock, equestrian, domestic and rural categories. Competitions include cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, alongside equine and showjumping classes and canine events including dog showing and agility.
Visitors can also enjoy the pigeon, cage bird and cavy sections, as well as arts, crafts, cookery and horticulture competitions. Cornwall’s next generation of agricultural talent will be showcased through Young Farmers’ Clubs competitions.
Look out for traditional countryside attractions, including rare breeds displays and demonstrations of rural skills and crafts; and celebrate Cornwall’s agricultural and industrial heritage with the popular steam and vintage vehicle display featuring traction engines, steam rollers, classic tractors and more.
The funfair offers attractions for all ages, while shoppers can browse the wide range of trade stands selling everything from cars to clothing. The Taste of Cornwall area will showcase some of the county’s finest food and drink producers, from artisan cheeses and baked goods to local drinks.
Live music will feature throughout the day, with performances including Will Keating, True Foxes and St Stythians Band.
The government’s Great British Summer Savings VAT reduction has been passed on in full to child tickets (ages five to 16) and family tickets for two adults and two children, resulting in reduced admission prices for families.
Claire Watters, Stithians Show General Secretary, said: “Stithians Show has been bringing communities together for nearly 200 years and remains as popular as ever.
“Whether you’re involved in agriculture, passionate about local food and crafts, or simply looking for a great family day out, there is something for everyone.
“From livestock competitions and vintage machinery to live music, shopping and Cornish food and drink, we look forward to welcoming visitors for another unforgettable show.”
Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to save time on arrival. Visit www.stithians.show
COMPETITION
The Voice newspapers, together with sister titles The Cornish Times and The Cornish and Devon Post, have two adult tickets to give away for the show on Monday, July 13.
To enter the prize draw, simply answer the following question:
In what year was the Stithians Show established?
a) 1783
b) 1834
c) 1902
Email your answer, along with your name, address, telephone number and contact email to [email protected] by no later than 12noon on Friday, July 10. The editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions, visit our website.
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