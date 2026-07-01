A UNIQUE Cornish tartan-wrapped car that recently starred in a Hawkins Motor Group television advert has become the talk of prom season after helping a local student make a memorable entrance to his school celebration.
The eye-catching all-electric Kia EV6, wrapped in Cornish tartan to celebrate Hawkins Motor Group's love of Cornwall, was chosen by Poltair School student Andrew Tracey as his prom transport.
Andrew, whose family have been customers of Hawkins Motor Group for many years, felt the distinctive vehicle was the perfect choice for the special occasion.
He said: “I've always loved the tartan car and thought it was such a brilliant way to celebrate Cornwall. My family have been customers of Hawkins for years, so when prom came around, it felt like the perfect choice. I'm really proud to be Cornish and there was definitely no better way to arrive. It certainly turned a few heads and made the evening even more memorable.”
The Cornish tartan car first captured attention when it featured alongside Kernow King, Edward Rowe, in a Hawkins television advert filmed on the headland overlooking Polzeath. The Kia was brought to life by That Tint Guy Cornwall, based in St Stephen, who painstakingly wrapped the car over two days.
In addition to the commercial, another video was produced of the comedian taking the car out for a spin around various Cornish destinations, before dishing out pasties to passes-by who enjoyed getting a close-up look at the tartan machine in Charlestown.
Since those videos it has become a symbol of Cornish pride and a popular talking point wherever it goes, including at this year’s Royal Cornwall Show.
Andrew wasn't the only student to make a memorable entrance in the distinctive vehicle. The Hawkins tartan Kia also made a second prom appearance for Truro High School student Holly, daughter of Hawkins Hayle sales executive Geoff, proving the eye-catching car was a hit with students across Cornwall.
Holly commented: “I was a little dubious at first but when I saw everyone's reactions to the car I was made up!”
For Hawkins Motor Group, seeing the car enjoyed by a local family represents everything the business stands for as it continues to celebrate its roots while creating memorable experiences for customers old and new.
Johnny Hawkins, director at Hawkins Motor Group, said: "When we created the Cornish tartan EV6, we wanted to celebrate our pride in Cornwall and the generations of local families who have supported our business over the years.
“Seeing Andrew choose the car for his prom was fantastic and exactly what the car is all about. As a family business that has been part of our local communities for more than 90 years, it's wonderful to see that same pride in Cornwall continuing through younger generations.”
The Cornish tartan Kia EV6 continues to attract attention across the county, serving as a rolling celebration of Cornwall's unique identity and Hawkins Motor Group's longstanding connection to the county.
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