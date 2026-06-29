Unlike the Conservatives, Labour has made our commitment to protecting farmers in new trade deals crystal clear, living up to those both in the trade deals we have already struck, such as with South Korea and India, and once again in the Farming Roadmap. Under the Tories, free trade agreements (FTAs) were struck with countries such as New Zealand and Australia, which allowed for unlimited imports of beef and lamb, grown using techniques and in conditions that would be illegal in the UK. To top it all off, those same agreements were estimated by the then Tory Government to cost the British agricultural, fishing, and lumber sectors £107-million.