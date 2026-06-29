I also spoke out against South West Water yet again this week, after it emerged former chief executive Susan Davy is set to receive a mind-blowing £270,000 bonus, despite years of sewage dumping incidents, water outages, rising bills and repeated failures affecting North Cornwall. Many of my constituents here quite rightly see this as a complete slap in the face, especially after enduring poor service while their bills go up and up. This bonus just goes to illustrate the point I’ve been making since my election: the current system is completely broken. Water companies should be immediately transformed into ‘public benefit companies’, and Ofwat should be replaced with a much tougher regulator with real enforcement powers. Most importantly, I’m campaigning for water bosses who repeatedly allow illegal sewage dumping to face prison time. I think I speak for all my constituents when I say that enough is enough.