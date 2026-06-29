I WAS delighted to receive a tour of Wadebridge School's brand-new 3G football pitch this week, meeting the new headteacher Mr Steve Simmonds down at their new grounds.
These excellent facilities will be used for a range of sports and activities, and it’s fantastic to hear that pupils there will very much be making the most of them. Investment in facilities like this helps support young people to stay active, healthy and engaged, and I am thrilled that students now have access to such a high-quality sports facility. I’ll be pushing for the Government to offer up more funding, so that more schools can benefit equally from projects like this one.
I also spoke out against South West Water yet again this week, after it emerged former chief executive Susan Davy is set to receive a mind-blowing £270,000 bonus, despite years of sewage dumping incidents, water outages, rising bills and repeated failures affecting North Cornwall. Many of my constituents here quite rightly see this as a complete slap in the face, especially after enduring poor service while their bills go up and up. This bonus just goes to illustrate the point I’ve been making since my election: the current system is completely broken. Water companies should be immediately transformed into ‘public benefit companies’, and Ofwat should be replaced with a much tougher regulator with real enforcement powers. Most importantly, I’m campaigning for water bosses who repeatedly allow illegal sewage dumping to face prison time. I think I speak for all my constituents when I say that enough is enough.
Healthcare is one of the issues I hear about most often from constituents, which is why I have been working cross-party with fellow Cornish MPs this week to protect Cornwall's NHS and oppose any potential merger between Cornwall and Devon Integrated Care Boards (ICBs). We have written jointly to Ministers urging them to retain Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly's existing NHS footprint, and reject proposals that could move decision-making further away from local communities. Next week I’ll also be presenting my Private Member's Bill, the ‘Medical Services (Rural Areas) Bill’, which aims to strengthen and expand Minor Injury Units and Urgent
Treatment Centres in rural areas like North Cornwall. I’ll update you all on this Bill’s progress.
This week also marks Armed Forces Week, and as someone who comes from a military family, I know the sacrifices made by service personnel and their loved ones. I’m continuing my push in Parliament for stronger support for our veterans, including improvements to housing, pensions and mental health services, and I’ll keep working on their behalf to ensure those who have served our country receive the proper recognition and support they deserve.
Lastly, it was a pleasure to welcome Year 6 pupils from Beacon Academy to Parliament this week, where during a session I held with them, the students shared thoughtful ideas about recycling, tackling homelessness and improving local communities. I’d like to thank both the pupils and staff for making the journey to Westminster!
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