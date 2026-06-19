I HAVE been contacted by coastguards who serve in the Mevagissey and St Austell units – both based in my division, with their considerable concerns about government proposals to change their conditions.
The government agency responsible for the coastguards, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), is considering proposals to remove remuneration from coastguard rescue teams and move to an entirely voluntary model from September.
Whilst this may appear to be an administrative or financial decision, I believe it has significant implications for public safety, responder safety, emergency service resilience and the ability of HM Coastguard to continue delivering an effective category one emergency response capability.
There is a growing concern that the proposed changes could fundamentally undermine the sustainability of a service that has protected lives around our coastline for decades.
These proposals are being led by the government and it is for our MPs to engage with coastguard teams and act on their behalf. This is what I had been advocating those who contacted me do.
But this frustrated me and I wanted to do more. So after having worked with those coastguards who have contacted me, I have now put a motion to Cornwall Council’s next full council meeting – on July 21 – which asks Cornwall councillors to vote on the following: “That in the light of recent proposals being considered by HM Coastguard following the Grom case, the leader is mandated to write to the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation noting Cornwall Council’s opposition to the proposed changes and asking whether a comprehensive assessment has been undertaken of the risks associated with these changes.”
It is important that Cornwall Council is challenged to act on behalf of coastguard teams and put their concerns to the highest level of government.
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