But this frustrated me and I wanted to do more. So after having worked with those coastguards who have contacted me, I have now put a motion to Cornwall Council’s next full council meeting – on July 21 – which asks Cornwall councillors to vote on the following: “That in the light of recent proposals being considered by HM Coastguard following the Grom case, the leader is mandated to write to the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation noting Cornwall Council’s opposition to the proposed changes and asking whether a comprehensive assessment has been undertaken of the risks associated with these changes.”