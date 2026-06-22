So, it is vital that we improve online safety. For far too long, there has not been enough scrutiny of online platforms, and that needs to change. We are taking bold steps to get to grips with the issue at hand, and this is real progress to ensure that everyone in our communities can feel safe online. But there needs to be conversations at every step of the way to look at what is working and where further improvements can be made. As South East Cornwall’s MP, that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do.