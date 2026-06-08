IT is vital we defend the right to free speech. But those who exploit that freedom to stoke rage, hate and violence undermine us all.
This week the Commons holds a debate to commemorate ten years since the shocking murder of Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, by a far-right activist, as she walked to her casework surgery to help people in her constituency.
Amongst her remarkable legacy, during her all too short parliamentary career, was to memorably say what all decent people know to be true: that “We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”
However, too much in politics is driven by what divides us. Politicians and keyboard warriors whose aim is to drive a wedge between people; to promote fear through lies and half-truths; to use ‘dog-whistle’ tactics to promote bigotry; to whip up violent protest to advance their politics of hatred and division; they hate the politics of common cause.
Sadly, Jo Cox hasn’t been the only MP attacked in this way. My colleague, the now late, Nigel Jones MP, was attacked by a constituent with a samurai sword at his surgery in 2000. He only survived because his friend and aide Andy Pennington, died when he rushed in to protect him. Then, another good friend, Conservative MP, David Amess, was killed in another shocking attack at his surgery by an Islamic State fanatic in 2021.
This week a party leader who many in the media predict will be a future Prime Minister, ignored the dignified plea of the family of a murder victim for calm, to enact positive change, rather than exploit his death for political grievance. Instead, the would-be PM exploited the opportunity to call for a “cold rage” response, and which resulted in far-right thugs rampaging through the streets of Southampton.
Coincidentally, one news producer chose to mock a local councillor who warned against the risk of deliberately whipping up ill-informed fury rather than engaging in robust debate. The report, glibly titled “Mocking Councillors is unacceptable, says Councillor” misses the point.
Of course, MPs and councillors expect to be held to account. But, at the same time, care must also be taken not to cross a clear line - a climate where public figures are firmly told they should be prepared for anything, no matter how untrue, unkind, how much it may provoke the easily provoked to ‘have a go’, without consideration that some will act in a way that results in the treatment meted out to Jo Cox, Andy Pennington and David Amess.
During the years, I’ve experienced death threats and threats of other kinds. I won’t be intimidated and will challenge vested interests and seek out the silent voices. My predecessor faced similar unacceptable threats. We don’t expect everyone to appreciate, let alone applaud the work we do, but it’s certainly not unreasonable to ask everyone to engage in debate with decorum and respect.
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