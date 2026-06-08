Of course, MPs and councillors expect to be held to account. But, at the same time, care must also be taken not to cross a clear line - a climate where public figures are firmly told they should be prepared for anything, no matter how untrue, unkind, how much it may provoke the easily provoked to ‘have a go’, without consideration that some will act in a way that results in the treatment meted out to Jo Cox, Andy Pennington and David Amess.