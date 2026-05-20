RECENTLY I admit that I have sometimes avoided listening to the news quite so often. I want to find hope and yet it can seem that all we hear about is conflict, violence, and people suffering through displacement, starvation, disease and fear. Where is the possibility of the positive change that we all want and need so much? Who can inspire us to make that possibility of peace seem tangible?
Here in Cornwall, we might look to Emily Hobhouse who campaigned against the conditions of the British concentration camps in South Africa and is honoured there because she achieved so much. Another inspiring woman is Malala Yousafzai who survived an assassination attempt and has worked for equality and peace from a very young age. Of course, Mahatma Gandhi also comes to mind as does the courageous nonviolent resistance of Rosa Parks in the American civil rights movement.
The most inspiring life which models nonviolence though is Jesus of Nazareth. Rather than initiating any campaign of retribution, even when attacked, rejected and betrayed, he empowered others to find positive ways to change, growing and sharing a message of peace. Jesus is the ultimate example of nonviolence, of active peacemaking, truly loving and caring for enemies, praying for those who do harm.
This is radical and it challenges our response to conflict, which fights violence with more violence, creating a spiral of increasing intensity where innocent people suffer repeatedly. However, Jesus’ bold Spirit of nonviolence and peace is offered to each of us, together with the courage to follow his path, to speak out, regardless of our social position, age, gender or religion. Our world is greatly in need of this powerful peace - a precious, priceless gift so full of potential and hope.
Kathy Pope
Co-ordinator, Churches Together in Cornwall
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