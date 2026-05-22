Many of us also access essential healthcare services across the River Tamar at Derriford, so I’ve met with the Chair and CEO of the hospital to hear updates about their work and how it will be beneficial for us. There’s exciting things in place, such as the new Urgent Treatment Centre and more to come, like the Emergency Care Building. Alongside this, the Labour government is progressing work on its Neighbourhood Health Centres to bring healthcare closer to our communities and I’m also working with them to ensure that this works for communities like ours in South East Cornwall.