LET me know what you think. I have a chance to propose new legislation.
That's what I'll concentrate on at my next public meeting this Friday, May 29.
You may have heard, I was fortunate (again) that my name came out early (4th) in the ballot for Private Members' Bills this autumn. So, I've been inundated by every lobby group under the sun to take on their draft Bill. Including campaigns of my own on housing, health, nature restoration, combatting violence against women, combatting growing inequality, etc, there are now scores of others.
I've narrowed it down to bills which also include those and Nature & National Security, Safe staffing in the NHS, Ban trophy hunting imports, Marine Mammals protection, Terminally Ill (adults) dying, Enhanced Devolution, planning control on second/holiday home numbers and others.
Having to narrow it down to just one will be very difficult. I must make my mind up by June 8. That's where you come in. Please contact me to let me know what you think.
And, if you can, please come to my next public meeting on Friday, May 29, at 7pm, at The Queen’s Hotel, Penzance Promenade - and take part in the discussion.
Previous events have proved very popular, so to avoid disappointment and to secure a place, please book tickets in advance. Please be aware that following advice from Parliamentary security we may require photo ID before entry as security operatives will be checking admissions and may also search bags.
There is limited capacity at the venue. So, if we must limit attendance (hopefully not) we'll honour the places of those who book a (free) place in advance: andrew-george-events.eventcube.io
I’m delighted to be lobbied to “defend free speech”. It’s just odd that some who say they’re worried about the erosion of free speech seem also to support politicians and a Party which bans journalists from their events, seems keen to close down discussion on a £5-million “personal donation” from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire, back a US President who curbed legal freedoms for media organisations he disapproves of, and excuse the far-right Netanyahu government which has targeted and killed hundreds of journalists.
Thank you to all who promoted Mental Health week last week. And the call to “Take action” to support those in need.
The Cornwall "Speak their Name" Memorial Quilt is a kind opportunity to remember those we have lost to an illness to which we must always strive to find an answer. I viewed it on its tour, when it was displayed at Zennor Church. Impressive and poignant. Remembering friends and loved ones.
I also met others including the Mental Health Foundation in Parliament last week. Cornwall experiences greater distress than the national average. This is not just a national crisis. Mental health must achieve parity with physical health. Government plans to improve opportunities for self-referral are encouraging to hear. This cannot come too soon.
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